HC Wainwright Boosts BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $16.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 225.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.39. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 196.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

