HC Wainwright Cuts Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target to $15.00

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.22. Analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syncona Portfolio Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 645.7% in the 1st quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd now owns 21,997,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047,620 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

