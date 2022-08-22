HC Wainwright Cuts Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target to $15.00

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.22. Analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syncona Portfolio Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 645.7% in the 1st quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd now owns 21,997,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047,620 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

