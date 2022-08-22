AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AZN stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,230,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

