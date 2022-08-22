AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.
AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.0 %
AZN stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
- Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
- Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
- Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.