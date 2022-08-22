Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report on Thursday.

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GMDMF stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

