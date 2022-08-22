Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $67.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

