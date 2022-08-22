Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$62.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$58.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $39.30 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

