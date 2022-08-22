HC Wainwright Raises Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target to $164.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $152.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $138.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Balchem has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29.

Insider Activity at Balchem

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.