Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PGPHF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Partners Group from CHF 1,040 to CHF 990 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

Partners Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $991.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $964.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,109.68. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $847.58 and a 52-week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

