Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 770.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $17,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

