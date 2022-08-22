Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 46,300 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.25% of AGNC Investment worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,020,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.3 %

AGNC stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.