Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 734 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,886,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $25,039,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 50,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 147,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 49,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

