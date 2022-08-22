Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,016 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $253.25 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.48 and its 200 day moving average is $223.47.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

