Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 196,749 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 626.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $576,318,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,429.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,794 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,999.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,292 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,361 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

