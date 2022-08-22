Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 551.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,264 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

SJM opened at $139.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.98%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

