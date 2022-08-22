Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $202.75 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $492.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

