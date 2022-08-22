42,000 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,293,000 after acquiring an additional 249,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,878,000 after acquiring an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,320,000 after purchasing an additional 815,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.66.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

