Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after buying an additional 1,370,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631,265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 112,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $74,593. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $32.09 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

