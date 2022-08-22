Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,742 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Fastenal worth $20,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.6% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.