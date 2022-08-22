Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $21,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.41 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

