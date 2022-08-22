Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,845 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 120,326 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 91,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 328,686 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

