Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,092 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $47.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

