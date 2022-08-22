Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99,223 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of B. Riley Financial worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $56.06 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -231.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,994,581.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

