Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $26,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.57 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -106.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

