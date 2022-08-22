Glenview Trust Co Acquires 318 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.1 %

TTWO stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

