Glenview Trust Co Invests $503,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $300.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.75.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

