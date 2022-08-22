Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $162,667,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 35.1% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 52,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $235,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 8.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.