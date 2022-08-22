Glenview Trust Co Has $409,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.18.

Shares of A opened at $137.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

