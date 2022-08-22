Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,003 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of A10 Networks worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in A10 Networks by 48.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 80,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 17,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,661 shares of company stock worth $3,373,957. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Down 3.6 %

ATEN opened at $15.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

