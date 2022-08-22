Jennison Associates LLC Has $30.69 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,479 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Trane Technologies worth $30,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 44.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,308,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $163.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.20.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

