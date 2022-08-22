Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 131.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

