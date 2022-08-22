Westpac Banking Corp Sells 8,960 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,916,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $351.58 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.60.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

