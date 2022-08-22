Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.2 %

MAR stock opened at $161.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.02 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

