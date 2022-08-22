JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.44% of Welltower worth $628,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $79.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

