JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,257,565 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,549,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.51% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $705,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.55 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

