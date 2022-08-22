JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $658.43 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.50% of Travelers Companies worth $658,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $172.64 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.91 and its 200-day moving average is $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.