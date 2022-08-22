WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.23.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $267.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.84 and its 200-day moving average is $238.55. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

