Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.65 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $223.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.