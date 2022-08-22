Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $113.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

