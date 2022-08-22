Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.
FN opened at $113.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
