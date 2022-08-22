Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $13.50 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.04.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

