Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Foot Locker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Foot Locker Trading Up 20.0 %

NYSE FL opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.