Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

CLR opened at $69.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

