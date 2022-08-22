Rathbones Group PLC Has $290,000 Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,273,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,284 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 277,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

