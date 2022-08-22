South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.41 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Shares of LH opened at $249.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.