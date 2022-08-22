Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 188.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after buying an additional 813,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,612,000 after buying an additional 369,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.41.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 832,380 shares of company stock valued at $89,388,535 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

