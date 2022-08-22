Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56,527 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $106.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

