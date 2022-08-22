Westpac Banking Corp Sells 16,328 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.