GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $753,000 Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,927 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 259,592 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 951,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 537,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 145,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SNDX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,186 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

