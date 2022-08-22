FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $231.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

