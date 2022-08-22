Rathbones Group PLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 975,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $132,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $118.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

