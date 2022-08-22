Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,667 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,389 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

